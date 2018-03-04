Former Senator Mac Schneider is considering a run for U.S. House

By: Malique Rankin

Posted: Mar 03, 2018 07:15 PM CST

Updated: Mar 03, 2018 07:57 PM CST

Former Senator Mac Schneider is considering a run for U.S. House.
Schneider was a state senator for district 42 since 2008 and was the senate minority leader for the state democrats.
Schneider said he's considering a run but has made no official announcement yet. 
If he were to announce, the North Dakota Democratic Party would choose between former state Rep. Ben Hanson and current state Senator John Grabinger. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected