Former Senator Mac Schneider is considering a run for U.S. House.
Schneider was a state senator for district 42 since 2008 and was the senate minority leader for the state democrats.
Schneider said he's considering a run but has made no official announcement yet.
If he were to announce, the North Dakota Democratic Party would choose between former state Rep. Ben Hanson and current state Senator John Grabinger.
