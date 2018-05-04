Flight attendant met by police after flight to Williston

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cropped Photo: ERIC SALARD / CC BY-SA 2.0

A United Airlines flight attendant had police waiting for her at the Williston airport after a flight from Denver.

A concerned passenger posted pictures of the airline employee on Twitter Thursday.

Erika Gorman says during boarding, the attendant said quote: "if your seatbelt isn't tight, you 'expletive' up."

She described the flight as "terrifying" in a tweet to United.

She says she had to go to the cockpit to tell the pilot the attendant was out of control.

United responded to the tweets saying it is looking into the matter.

According to Anthony Dudas, airport director of Sloulin Field International Airport, the airport ground office received notification from pilots aboard the United Airlines flight that a non-emergency medical response would be needed. Around 4:45 p.m., a call requesting a medical response was made by airport personnel. The flight arrived shortly before 5:00 p.m.

According to a news release issued by the Williston Police Department, responding officers determined that the flight attendant was intoxicated. As of the morning of May 4th, the department said no one was in custody regarding the incident. The investigation has been referred to the FBI.

In a statement, United Airlines said "We are aware of a concerning incident involving a flight attendant serving our regional service provider Trans States Airlines flight 4689. As a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight and we apologize for an inconvenience or distress this may have caused. The safety of our customers and crew aboard all United and Trans States flights is a top priority."

According to a Trans States spokesperson, the flight attendant will not be placed on any more flights until their investigation into the matter concludes.