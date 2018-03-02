First case of Salmonella linked Kratom in North Dakota

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

North Dakota's Department of Health says the state is now reporting their first case kratom-associated salmonella.

Kratom is a tropical tree whose leaves are ground into a powder.

It's been used as a withdrawal treatment for opioid addicts and for chronic pain.

The individual who consumed the kratom purchased it online.

So far, there are 40 cases of salmonella from 27 states, including North Dakota.

14 of those individuals have been hospitalized.

Salmonella can cause mild to severe illness.

The department of health is warning people against purchasing kratom due to a lack of regulation.

The DOH also says there are no FDA approved uses of kratom. Also, investigators have not identified any common brands or suppliers of salmonella-contaminated kratom products.