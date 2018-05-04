Fire emergency, burn ban declared for Morton County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morton County Board of Commissioners has declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban for the county, effective immediately.

This means a ban on starting fires in unenclosed spaces, such as burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs and bonfires.

“In addition to this ban, the Morton County Parks Director has posted additional burning restrictions at Morton County Parks dependent upon the fire danger, and it could change once or more during any given day,” Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering said.

A Fire Emergency and Burn Ban declaration is in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the High, Very High or Extreme category and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Morton County.

Any burning within the restricted area during the imposed ban is considered a Class B Misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The ban does not include manufactured devices that control or confine fire such as gas, charcoal or wood fired grills, screened patio fireplaces and chimineas, gas camp stoves and smokers within the city limits of Almont, Flasher, Hebron, Mandan and New Salem.

The ban also does not include gas grills outside of city limits. This is a perpetual burn ban that will remain in effect until further notice.

The daily Fire Danger Rating can be found at the following Web site: https://www.nd.gov/des/planning/fire-danger-awareness/Default.asp