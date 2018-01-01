Farm Equipment Dealership Goes Up In Flames New Year's Eve

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Elgin, N.D. - A massive fire at a farm equipment dealership forced fire crews to brave dangerously cold temperatures on New Year's Eve.

According to the Grant County News & Carson Press, a fire was reported around 7:45 pm Sunday at Dakota Farm Equipment, a John Deere dealership.

Emergency crews from around Elgin arrived to find the the complex engulfed in flames—and fought the blaze in temperatures that dipped to around 25 degrees below zero.

The fire could reportedly be seen from about seven miles away.

No other businesses appeared to have been affected by the fire.

We'll have more information on the incident as it becomes available.