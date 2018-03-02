Early Polls are Split on North Dakota Senate Race

Bismarck, ND - Two polls conducted in February show a tight race for North Dakota's Senate Seat.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp's senate seat is up for election in the 2018 midterms. And House Rep. Kevin Cramer has announced he is running against her. Two polls are split on who is ahead early on in the campaign.

The first poll was conducted by Gravis Marketing between February 21st and 24th. It got its data through online polling. It shows Sen. Heitkamp with a slim lead over Rep. Cramer, 42.7% - 40.3 percent. 17% of people polled said they were uncertain.

A second poll conducted by The Tarrance Group and supported by the NRSC gives Cramer a slight edge. This poll was conducted through live telephone interviews between Feb. 18-20. It shows Cramer at 49% and Heitkamp at 44%. That is just outside the margin of error of 4.5%. 7% of respondents said they were undecided.