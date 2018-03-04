Community Matters Event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An event in Bismarck today brought up a very important question - what does community really mean?

The Humanitarian Committee teamed up with the ND Heritage Center to bring people like you together to talk about it - And it brought up some interesting concerns.



Erik Holland, Curator of Education, ND Heritage Center: "We're all in this together."

but according to some North Dakota residents, it doesn't always seem that way.

Jim Kambeitz, Bismarck Resident: "We have a lot that we can teach each other and share... and right now we seem so segregated."

Kambietz said events like DAPL have brought forth even more separation among citizens.

Jim Kambeitz, Bismarck Resident: "I would love to see a lot more understanding between the Native American populations and the white populations as well as our new diverse immigrants from all over the world."

"What is Community" is an event to bring forth open conversation -

The goal is to help people understand each other so that we can live in a more cohesive community.

Erik Holland, Curator of Education, ND Heritage Center: "There is resistance, too, sometimes, because "that's not the way we do it here." So I think an open minded dialogue, like we're doing today, is one way to make those kinds of things at least have the possibility of happening."

According to Kambeitz, it's simple - he says we need to train our minds to be accepting and open to new cultures.

Jim Kambeitz, Bismarck Resident: "Everybody is so different. And I'm misunderstanding people just because of what I'm used to. And I've learned to change the way my brain thinks, and it's helped me see the humanity in people."

He says keeping an open mind will lead to the community everyone wants to be a part of - together.



Kambeitz says he hopes to see more open discussions like today's event happening in North Dakota.