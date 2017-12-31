Cold Weather set to Make New Years Busier

Bismarck - New Year's Eve is the busiest night of the year for cab drivers.

And one local company, Taxi 9000, says with freezing temperatures, this year will be even busier.

Owner, Gary Schumacher says the cold weather brings more short trips and stranded passengers with car trouble.

With the extra traffic, anyone looking to catch a ride should look to call before the clock hits midnight.

And the most important thing to bring with you for the night is your patience.

"Midnight to one you should be aware, call in and expect half hour, 45 minutes [wait] and then just be ready for your cab," Gary Schumacher, owner, Taxi 9000 says.

Taxi 9000 alone will have 14 cabs out and ready to answer calls, including one cab that is handicap accessible.