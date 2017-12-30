Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bismarck - Due to the cold weather there will be some local church cancellations.

Here are some churches canceling services for December 31.

Hope Lutheran Church in Makoti: canceled.

Emanuel Lutheran Church in Roseglen: canceled

Augustana Lutheran Church in Underwood: canceled

Birka Lutheran Church in Washburn: canceled.

First Congressional in Dickinson: canceled.

Zion Lutheran in Towner: canceled.

New Hope Lutheran in Upham: canceled.

First Lutheran in Willow City: canceled.