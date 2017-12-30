Church Cancellations
Bismarck - Due to the cold weather there will be some local church cancellations.
Here are some churches canceling services for December 31.
Hope Lutheran Church in Makoti: canceled.
Emanuel Lutheran Church in Roseglen: canceled
Augustana Lutheran Church in Underwood: canceled
Birka Lutheran Church in Washburn: canceled.
First Congressional in Dickinson: canceled.
Zion Lutheran in Towner: canceled.
New Hope Lutheran in Upham: canceled.
First Lutheran in Willow City: canceled.
Saturday night, lows, around 30 degrees -- below zero
