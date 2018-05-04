Ceremonious Tree Planting on Capitol Grounds to Mark Centennial End of WWI

Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed today as Arbor Day in North Dakota.

The occasion was marked with a memorial tree planting on the Capitol grounds to honor World War I veterans as the nation observes the end of the war 100 years ago.



Arbor Day is a day dedicated annually to public tree-planting across the country. This year, it also marks the centennial end of WWI.

The Governor, along with the state forester and the North Dakota World War I Centennial Committee were joined by our state's veterans to plant a tree.

Dr. Joseph Zeleznik; NDSU Extension Forester: "The trees represent life. Bringing life forward from a death."

More than 30,000 North Dakotans served during World War I and more than 1,300 died. This tree.. honors those fallen soldiers.

Dr. Joseph Zeleznik; NDSU Extension Forester: "This tree was planted for people who were killed in WWI. We're not sure which specific soldier, we're still trying to figure that out. We took some core samples from that tree about a year ago and found that yes- it was about 100 years ago."

For some of the veterans in attendance, seeing the old tree, and planting a new one, brings history full circle.

Patrick W. Ferderer; Vietnam War Sgt.: "My grandfather served in 1917 in WWI, my dad served in WWII, and I was proud to serve in Vietnam."

Sgt. Ferderer says while his time in the war isn't something he talks about..

Patrick W. Ferderer; Vietnam War Sgt.:"It was emotional, it gets me emotional some times."

He's proud of his family's service, and plans to bring his grandchildren to the capitol grounds to visit the new tree.



The WWI centennial committee has a full agenda of events scheduled for the year.

Including, handing out saplings at the veteran's cemetery in Mandan at the Memorial day ceremony.