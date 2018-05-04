Car Seat Check-Up
Custer Health hosted a car seat check-up at the Bisman Transit. It was a free event, and gave parents a chance to make sure their back seat passengers are safe and secure.
Those getting the inspections brought along with them their car seat instructions and the vehicle manual. First, car seats were checked for any recalls and for expired seats. Then, inspectors made sure it was the right seat for the childs height and weight.
Carol Meidinger; Child Passenger Safety Instructor: "Probably the most common one we see it that car seats are not installed tight enough. People don't understand how tightly a carseat should be secured so that it can protect a child in a crash."
The instructor says car seats should not be able to move more than an inch if they're properly secured, which is a mistake in installation she sees often.
More Stories
-
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted…
-
A burn ban has been in affect most of the day for Burleigh County.
-
The Morton County Board of Commissioners have declared a Fire…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson
Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.Read More »
-
N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease
It's springtime in North Dakota. The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside. And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.Read More »