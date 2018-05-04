Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Custer Health hosted a car seat check-up at the Bisman Transit. It was a free event, and gave parents a chance to make sure their back seat passengers are safe and secure.



Those getting the inspections brought along with them their car seat instructions and the vehicle manual. First, car seats were checked for any recalls and for expired seats. Then, inspectors made sure it was the right seat for the childs height and weight.



Carol Meidinger; Child Passenger Safety Instructor: "Probably the most common one we see it that car seats are not installed tight enough. People don't understand how tightly a carseat should be secured so that it can protect a child in a crash."



The instructor says car seats should not be able to move more than an inch if they're properly secured, which is a mistake in installation she sees often.