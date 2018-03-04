Business Closings and Delays

Daycare

By: Malique Rankin

Posted: Mar 04, 2018 03:41 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2018 03:45 PM CST

Dakota Memorial School at Dakota Boys And Girls Ranch

The Lords Cupboard Food Pantry (Closed Monday)

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Employees do not need to report to work on Monday.

 

 

If your business will be closed or delayed due to weather, please email mrankin@kxnet.com.

