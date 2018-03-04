Business Closings and Delays
Daycare
Dakota Memorial School at Dakota Boys And Girls Ranch
The Lords Cupboard Food Pantry (Closed Monday)
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Employees do not need to report to work on Monday.
If your business will be closed or delayed due to weather, please email mrankin@kxnet.com.
