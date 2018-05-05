Breaking Down the Burn Ban

A burn ban has been in affect most of the day for Burleigh County.

As we wrap up severe weather awareness week, we're putting North Dakota first to further explain what a burn ban means for you.

The burn ban is tied directly to the Rangeland Fire Danger Index, a North Dakota tool used to indicate rural fire potential and it's ability to spread.

Captain Brandon Fitterer of the Bismarck Rural Fire Department says, "It tells the public of the fire conditions. Typically people aren't going to get up in the morning and look at the fire conditions. They just know, 'Oh I have to do this today.'"

The ban applies to any kind of open burning.

Captain Fitterer adds, "Especially this time of year, we're going to see landowners burning yard materials, trees, branches, yard waste, things like that."

And campfires are also out of the question.

The criteria for a burn ban varies by county.

Captain Fitterer says, in Burleigh County a ban is issued "when the fire danger is in the very high, extreme or if a red flag warning has been issued."

KX News Meteorologist Amber Wheeler says a red flag warning is common on days like today.

She adds, "Any day that you're in the 70s, 80s and you have eratic wind just like we have today, and also very dry conditions. Usually, humidity is twenty percent or lower."

Captain Fitterer showed us several ways to find out for yourself if a burn ban is in effect in your area.

One simple way is to go to North Dakota Department of Emergency Services website.

Click on the burn ban restrictions map, and any areas in gray signify a ban is in place.

If you scroll down, there is also a fire danger rating map. Counties are color coded by risk according to the Rangeland Index.

And with summer right around the corner, it's important everyone do their part and check in before burning.

Captain Fitterer also urges people who are looking to do a controlled burn to check the forecast, not just for the day of burn, but also several days down the road, to ensure the fire doesn't start back up.