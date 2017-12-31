Body Found in Bismarck
Bismarck - The Bismarck Police Department responded to a call this morning from a concerned resident about a man lying in the snow.
The man was near the River Boat in Bismarck.
When police arrived, they found a 52-year-old man dead.
Police say, after their initial investigation, there doesn't appear to be any foul play involved in the man's death but the cold weather may have been a factor.
The man's name will not be released until his family is notified.
An autopsy of the body will likely take place sometime next week.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
