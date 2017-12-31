Body Found in Bismarck

By: Kaley Schwab

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 07:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 07:01 PM CST

Bismarck - The Bismarck Police Department responded to a call this morning from a concerned resident about a man lying in the snow.

The man was near the River Boat in Bismarck.

When police arrived, they found a 52-year-old man dead.

Police say, after their initial investigation, there doesn't appear to be any foul play involved in the man's death but the cold weather may have been a factor.

The man's name will not be released until his family is notified.

An autopsy of the body will likely take place sometime next week. 

