FOUND: Bismarck Police ask for help finding missing man
3:02 p.n. UPDATE: The Bismarck Police Department reports Kevin Ray Schramm has been located. They thank all who helped in this matter.
The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public's help locating a Bismarck man who has been missing since December 26th, 2017.
61-year-old Kevin Schramm was last seen around 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday when he left work walking. He had been working at the Ground Round on South 3rd St. He was supposed to return home, but never arrived.
Schramm is described as a white male, 5'4" and 135 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. BPD says he should be wearing a black hooded winter coat and a red stocking cap.
Anyone with information about Mr. Schramm’s location is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.
More Stories
-
-
A few light snow showers are lingering over parts of the state. It…
-
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
Marketplace Foods Weekly Ad
Weekly adRead More »
-
Pro Football Challenge
Make Your Weekly Regular Season Picks Now!Read More »