Bismarck officer returns to duty

Two months after an attack on a Bismarck Police officer, he has been cleared of all wrongdoing and is officially back on the job.



Officer Justin Antonovich was on an unrelated call to the Bismarck Motor Motel October 15th.

51-year-old Donald Miller is accused of attacking the officer, gouging his eyes, and trying to steal his squad car. Police say his taser was ineffective, so Officer Antonovich shot Miller in the stomach.

He survived, and the officer received medical treatment. The incident was reviewed by the Burleigh County State's Attorney, and Antonovich has now been cleared of any wrong-doing. The officer sat down with us, and talked about what it was like.



"It comes with the job, it comes with the title. And that's really it. You don't wake up in the morning and plan on it. You really don't. Again, it's something that you train for and you have to expect at some point," said Officer Antonovich.

But he expresses his gratitude for the Bismarck community by saying, "The support, the outreach has been amazing. People calling to check on me, wishing me well while I was at the hospital, praying for both me and my family. Again, I'm very fortunate to be able to work in a community such as this where the outreach and support is overwhelmingly amazing."



Even though Antonovich's actions were deemed justified, Bismarck P-D is conducting its own investigation. It's done by the deadly force review board. The board is made up of a deputy chief and other sworn Bismarck officers to throughly look at the officer involved shooting for educational purposes.

Chief of Police Dan Donlin said, "We're also looking at any issues in the response, the supervision, before, during and after. And then the details of that incident whether we can use for training purposes, improvement of policy, or anything like that."



Donald Miller is still facing charges for the attack on Antonovich. His preliminary hearing is set for January 22nd.