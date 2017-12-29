Bismarck mayor runs outside, everyday, for 40 years

When you think of outdoor winter activities, usually sledding or skiing comes to mind.

What about running? That's exactly what Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary does every. single. day.

Yesterday afternoon, Shelby Rose decided to brave the low temperatures and join him in this week's positively North Dakota story.

"I run 5 miles literally every day. I take, because I'm sick or something, maybe 10 to 15 days a year off," said Mayor Seminary.

And he's been doing it since the 70s. Mayor Seminary says he's used tredmills for training purposes, but he would much rather be outdoors.

He said, "It's therapeutic, it makes me feel real good. It's good for your health. I'm in my 60s, so I know that at some point in time, running will probably not be my friend. And when that day comes, I'll know it, and I'll do something else."

Running in negative temperatures definitely isn't ideal. But Mayor Seminary has spent many winters in North Dakota, so he knows a thing or two on how to be prepared.

"I have a number of different outfits or suits if you will. The one I'm wearing today, its the one I like the most when it's really cold becuase I can layer under it really nicely," said Mayor Seminary.

And he doesn't like putting spikes on his shoes, so he's very cautious of where he's running.

"You can run in the snow, you can run in the rain, but you have to be really careful when there are conditions like this. And really pay attention to traffic. You have to pay attention to traffic. Sometimes they don't see you," he added.

We did the math, and counting out a few sick days here and there, Mayor Seminary has run over 70,000 miles. And out of the thousands and thousands of days Mayor Seminary has ran, he tells us he's only fallen twice.