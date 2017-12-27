Bismarck Fire Department responds to two fires

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bismarck, N.D. - The Bismarck Fire Department has responded to two fires in less than 24 hours.

The first on Tuesday, December 26th at 6:24 p.m. B.F.D received a report of smoke and flames in an apartment on the 700 block of East Avenue B.

When they arrived they found occupants evacuating the building. Upon entry they discovered smoke in the hallway but no flames. After further investigation they found a melted laundry basket in the laundry area of the apartment and limited fire damage to an adjacent wall.

Fire crews removed the damaged material and ventilated the building and the occupants were able to return to their homes.

Five fire trucks and 18 firefighters responded to the scene and the Bismarck Police Department assisted. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The second incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27th.

The Fire Department responded to a report of fire and smoke at a commercial office building on the 900 block of S. 7th St.

When they arrived they found a generator on fire with flames and black smoke.

Crews used a fire attack hoseline and 30 gallons of water to extinguish the flames in extremely cold conditions.

Fire damage was limited to the generator and there was no fire spread to the office building.

Four fire trucks and 10 firefighters responded as well as the Bismarck Police Department.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and damage to the generator is estimated at about $5,000.