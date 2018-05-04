Alchemist Tattoo & Superfans Celebrate 'Star Wars Day'
Bismarck - It's May 4th - and if the date doesn't mean much to you, that probably means you're not a die-hard Star Wars fan.
Emily Medalen spoke with some local fans who love the series so much, they're willing to permanently put it onto their bodies.
These super fans waited outside since about 5:30 last night so they could be the first to get their brand new Star Wars tattoo.
Every year on this day, Alchemist Tattoo celebrate by offering "flash" Star Wars themed tattoos.
The tattoos are much less expensive than they'd normally be - around $50-$100.
The shop will have 6 artists on staff all day, including one that traveled here all the way from Ohio for the event.
Artists are preparing for what they say is one of the busiest, most exciting days of the year.
