4 Things To Do This Week - Dec. 27, 2017

Here are 4 Things to Do in the coming days.

Grab your best friend and get ready to create art - it's Two of a Kind, at Art from the Heart in Bismarck. It's Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Bring your choice of beverage and your ID - the painting session lasts about two hours, and you get to keep your creation.

Want to have some fun indoors while it's so cold? The Table Tennis Club of Bismarck meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at the World War Memorial Building from 7 to 9 pm. It's free to attend.

Maybe ice skating is more your speed - if so, come to the free New Year's Eve Ice Skating Party at the West River Ice Center in Dickinson. It runs Sunday from 1 to 4 pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

Or you could watch some hockey instead. The Border Battle High School Hockey Tournament runs through Saturday at the West River Ice Center. Games on the main rink start at 10am Thursday, 11am Friday, and 8:30 on Saturday. Contact Dallas at 483-7825 to learn more.