Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me' mixed reviews on Oscars stage
(WFLA) -- Lyrical performances are a huge part of the 2018 awards season and the Sunday night Oscars was no different.
Mary J. Blige gave an incredible performance at the Academy Awards of the nominated Mudbound song, “Mighty River.”
The 47-year-old is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her acting performance in the hit film.
She became the first person to ever be nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year.
But fans on Twitter weren't as impressed with the rendition of "Remember Me" from a competing film nomination.
Gael Garcia Bernal belted it out Sunday night and some viewers thought the song sounded, well, different.
Even so, other fans couldn't get enough.
And whether you loved it, or hated it, Twitter uses agreed: it would be a travesty if fan-favorite film "Coco" went home empty-handed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
