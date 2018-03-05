Stars wear supportive pins for Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at 2018 Oscars

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA) -- Celebrities are sharing their stances openly at the 2018 Oscars, wearing pins to support multiple charities and political causes.

Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the red carpet Sunday, showing his thoughts against gun violence, which seems to be on top of everyone's mind these past few months. He wore a "Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence" pin from Michael Bloomberg's advocacy group.

The View's co-host Whoopi Goldberg wore a red ribbon to show support for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Moss, who both were seen supporting "Time's Up" by wearing their iconic pin to prevent sexual harassment. Those same pins were a hot topic at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

The Everytown organization has received massive support from celebrities in the past. The most recent notables are Julianne Moore and Emma Stone after the tragic Las Vegas shooting in October that killed 58 people.

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd have also appeared in PSAs while partnering with the group fighting against gun violence.