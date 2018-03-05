2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a jet ski
(WFLA) — At the 2018 Academy Awards, Oscar winners have two choices.
Get played off stage by wrap music or make your speech shorter than anyone else’s, and get a jet ski.
Jimmy Kimmel has a clever trick up his sleeve this year to keep the show moving.
“Here’s what we’re gonna do. I’m not saying you shouldn’t give a long speech, but whoever gives the shortest speech tonight, will go home with…Johnny, tell them what they’ll win,” Kimmel said.
Then, he revealed a spectacular lime green Kawasaki jet ski with a little help from the Price is Right model Helen Mirren.
So the lesson here?
Keep it short and sweet and take home a brand new jet ski for your cooperation.
